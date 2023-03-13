Here’s how to make leprechaun bait at home To get us into the holiday spirit, we’re making some leprechaun bait.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - To get us into the holiday spirit, we’re making some leprechaun bait.

The legend of the leprechaun traces back to eighth-century tales.

According to fables, leprechauns are tiny entities that normally take the form of an old man in a red or green coat.

They are known to make shoes and store their pots of gold at the end of a rainbow.

If you happen to capture a leprechaun, he will give you three wishes provided you let him go.

So, we’re trying this tasty treat - leprechaun bait – and you’ll just need a few ingredients to make it at home.

Ingredients:

2 cups corn Chex or similar crispy cereal

1 cup miniature pretzel twists

1 and 1/2 cups Lucky Charms cereal

1/2 cup Lucky Charms marshmallows (pick out of cereal)

3/4 cup green M&M’s, or other candy-coated chocolate, divided

1 bag (11 ounces) of white chocolate chips

1 and 1/2 teaspoons vegetable oil

Instructions:

Line a large sheet pan with parchment paper and set aside

In a large bowl, combine corn Chex, pretzels, Lucky Charms, Lucky Charms marshmallows, and 1/2 cup of green M&M’s

In a medium-sized bowl, add the white chocolate chips and vegetable oil. Microwave for 30 seconds, stir, and microwave for another 25 seconds. Stir until melted and smooth. If necessary, return to the microwave for a little longer (use bursts of 10 seconds stirring for 10 seconds in between each burst). Pour the melted and smooth white chocolate over the snack mix

Gently stir until completely combined and then transfer to the prepared baking sheet and spread into one even layer. Add remaining 1/4 cup M&Ms on top

Allow hardening at room temperature or place in the fridge until firm, about 10 to 20 minutes. Break into pieces and serve or fill plastic bags

