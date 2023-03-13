Shelby native wins Major League Fishing’s Redcrest 2023 on Lake Norman Top Bass Pro Tour anglers around the country cast their lines into Lake Norman that just wrapped up Sunday.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We’ve talked about casting a line and got to see inside the Major League Fishing Outdoor Sports Expo.

Top Bass Pro Tour anglers around the country cast their lines into Lake Norman that just wrapped up Sunday.

After going head-to-head with some of the best for a $300,000 prize, we had the winner right here in the studio!

Bryan Thrift, a Shelby native, caught a five-bass limit Sunday weighing 13 pounds, 10 ounces to win the Major League Fishing Redcrest 2023!

Wow! @MajorLeagueFish crowned a champ on Lake Norman this weekend and it was Shelby’s own Bryan Thrift!! Excited that one of his first stops after the win was QC Morning! pic.twitter.com/zPLACIyDpr — QC Life (@QClifeWBTV) March 13, 2023

Watch the video above to hear more about the North Carolina native’s victory!

