Learning the basics of archery with Alpha Archery

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Archery might seem intimidating; the sport allows players to use skills to use a bow to launch arrows toward a target.

Archery originated as a way to hunt or use in combat. In today’s sport, it is mainly used for sporting competitions or recreationally.

QC Life’s Cheryl Brayboy is in Monroe at Alpha Archery. Watch the videos as she learns the basics of the bow and arrow.

We are live from Alpha Archery in Monroe. We are learning the ABCs of the sport with Hunter Hughes! @cherylbrayboy @WBTVKristenM @MaryKingTV #CLT pic.twitter.com/cvHjN3f6dJ — QC Life (@QClifeWBTV) March 14, 2023

