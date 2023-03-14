PI DAY with Magpies: strawberry hand pies STRAWBERRY HAND PIES

Strawberry Hand Pies for Pi day It's Pi Day and we're learning how to make strawberry hand pies

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - It’s Pi Day, that’s March 14 every year (the first three digits of the number pi) and we have a recipe for making strawberry hand pies brought to you courtesy of Magpies.

Strawberry Hand Pies (makes a dozen)

Pie crust

Strawberries: 3 cups

Sugar/ Sugar Substitute: 1/2 cup + 1 tablespoon

Corn Starch : 1/4 cup

Egg wash : 1 Egg + 1 tablespoons water

4 inch circle cookie cutter

Prepare filling by combining sugar, sugar & cornstarch

Roll out pie crust & cut circles using 4 inch cookie cutter

Apply egg wash to the pie bottom circle

Fill it in fruit filling

Close the circles on the top

Crimp using fork & bake at 375 for 15-20 minutes , until golden brown

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.