PI DAY with Magpies: strawberry hand pies STRAWBERRY HAND PIES

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - It’s Pi Day, that’s March 14 every year (the first three digits of the number pi) and we have a recipe for making strawberry hand pies brought to you courtesy of Magpies.
Strawberry Hand Pies (makes a dozen)
Pie crust
Strawberries: 3 cups
Sugar/ Sugar Substitute: 1/2 cup + 1 tablespoon
Corn Starch : 1/4 cup
Egg wash : 1 Egg + 1 tablespoons water
4 inch circle cookie cutter
Prepare filling by combining sugar, sugar & cornstarch
Roll out pie crust & cut circles using 4 inch cookie cutter
Apply egg wash to the pie bottom circle
Fill it in fruit filling
Close the circles on the top
Crimp using fork & bake at 375 for 15-20 minutes , until golden brown
