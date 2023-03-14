Three great exercises for strengthening your bones

Exercises to build bone density As we age, we lose bone density but that doesn’t mean you can’t build it back up!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Staying healthy at any age.

Today, we learned a few exercises to ward off osteoporosis.

Liz Hilliard, creator and owner of Hilliard Studio Method, showed us her three favorite exercises to strengthen your bones – plank rows; iron cross shoulder lifts with curtsy; and bicep squats.

Watch the video above to see how they’re properly done.

