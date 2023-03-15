Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with Irish Fisherman’s Pie and Cheddar Cheese Scones The dish is the perfect way to celebrate St. Paddy’s Day.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - If you have ever been to Ireland you see Fisherman’s Pie everywhere. Being on an island, Ireland is home to some of the most gorgeous seafood in the world. So why not incorporate it into your St. Paddy’s Day celebration?

Typically topped with mashed potatoes but for healthier version I sliced potatoes paper thin and lined them with herbs to use as the topping. Delicious and scones are a perfect accompaniment!

You can find the full ingredient list and recipe here.

Related: PI DAY with Magpies: strawberry hand pies STRAWBERRY HAND PIES

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.