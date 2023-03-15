CMPD holding ‘Officer Good Boi’ K-9 bracket challenge

By WBTV Web Staff

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - March Madness isn’t the only bracket you can take part in this year, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is hosting the first ever ‘Officer Good Boi’ competition.

“We’re putting our 14 K-9s to the test. They’re all good boi’s but we want to know who the goodest boi is – and you can vote,” CMPD said.

It’s obviously fun, but CMPD wants to educate the community on the services these K-9s and their handlers provide.

“We’re hoping the competition will also raise awareness for CMPD’s specialized units. The K-9 Unit is one of more than 30 specialized units offering potential candidates limitless opportunities to grow and advance in their careers. We hear a lot from police candidates that they would love to work with a K-9 and we want to talk about what the process is like to go through the Training Academy and what it takes to become a member of the K-9 Unit.

The Officer Good Boi Competition is online only, a series of Twitter polls that coincides with March Madness. It will wrap up next month.

