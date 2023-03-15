Learning the ukulele at Arts+ summer camps Surprisingly it’s not too early to start thinking about summer camps.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The temperatures may still feel chilly outside but we’re already thinking about warmer days, and in no time our kids will be out of school.

In just a few months Arts+ will be starting their summer camps, some of which let the little ones learn an instrument like the ukulele.

Watch the video above, as Drew Skinner of Arts+ gave Mary King a mini-lesson on the ukulele!

Somebody is learning a new instrument with @artsplusclt and she is doing GREAT!!! Way to go @MaryKingTV! pic.twitter.com/GcyN9QqV2x — QC Life (@QClifeWBTV) March 15, 2023

He also talked about what you could expect if you want to sign your kiddos up.

