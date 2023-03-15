Working to help kids with cleft lips, cleft palates Miss USA, Morgan Romano, is also a Smile Train ambassador.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Learning a lesson in self-love.

You might have heard of this health condition. A cleft lip and cleft palate are common birth conditions that occur when a baby’s lip or mouth does not form properly during pregnancy.

We met a young lady who is looking to use her spotlight to shine a light on others living with this condition.

Miss USA, Morgan Romano, is also a Smile Train ambassador. Watch the video above as she and Smile Train’s vice president of public relations, Nicole Bell, talked about the group’s mission.

