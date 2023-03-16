Here’s a St. Patrick’s Day craft for the kids You know we love crafting here in the QC Studios.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - You know we love crafting here in the QC Studios.

With St. Patrick’s Day on Friday, we wanted to talk all things crafty with a local creative.

We were joined by Jamea Marlowe, founder and CEO of The Broken Crayon LLC, ahead of her St. Patrick’s Day crafting lessons.

She showed us how to make illuminated initial wall hangings. All you need to do this yourself is a small sheet of cardboard, aluminum foil, glue and sharpies.

