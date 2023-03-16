CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - A fun game to play with friends or family, you don’t need to bring any equipment and they let you borrow some cool shoes.
We’re talking about bowling.
Ahead of the USBC Championships, QC Life’s Cheryl Brayboy was at Spare Time in Huntersville, learning the basics of bowling.
We’re bowling live from SpareTime ahead of the Greater Charlotte USBC Senior Bowling Championship this weekend! @sparetimelkn @cherylbrayboy @MaryKingTV @WBTVKristenM #CLT pic.twitter.com/I5CPnk5JZN— QC Life (@QClifeWBTV) March 16, 2023
