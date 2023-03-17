Checking out ‘Charlotte: Signs of Home’

Rediscovering ‘iconic’ Charlotte signs at the Charlotte Museum of History At one point, we passed by them all the time on commutes -- while running errands -- The Penguin sign; South 21 Drive-In; Eastland Mall.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The Charlotte: Signs of Home exhibit at the Charlotte Museum of History takes you back to another time, but to this familiar place--the sites of Charlotte.

The signs recall the people places and things of the QC. Earlier this week, we got to speak to Christopher Lawing, the author of the book that inspired the exhibit.

That exhibit will be around through spring.

For more information, click here.

Read also: Fun under the big top with Cirque Italia

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.