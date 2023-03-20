Blending cooking and music with ‘The Perfect Beet’

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - From cold winter nights in a warm stew to lighter spring and summertime dishes, there’s plenty you can cook up in the kitchen using carrots.

So, we’re taking a step-by-step look at Roasted Carrots with Herbed Goat Cheese and Candied Pecans courtesy of Chef Lonnie Miguel of The Perfect Beet.

“Carrots are a versatile vegetable that are available all year long and pair well with most dishes. This elevated carrot dish adds a touch of warm Mediterranean flare with spices like marjoram and cardamom. A dash of sweetness from brown sugar to compliment the carrots natural sweetness; and finished with goat cheese and your choice of candied nut to add texture and pop.”

The Perfect Beet offers cooking classes either on location in a commercial kitchen, or as a mobile experience. More information can be found on Instagram - @ThePerfectBeet, and on Facebook - The Perfect Beet.

