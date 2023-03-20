Spring Fling Eggstravaganza at Rescue Ranch fun for whole family Rescue Ranch Animal Husbandry is hosting its Spring Fling Eggstravaganza on Saturday, April 1, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - It’s the first day of spring and we talked about a fun way to get outside with the family and make some new furry friends.

Rescue Ranch Animal Husbandry is hosting its Spring Fling Eggstravaganza on Saturday, April 1, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

All egg hunt participants must be pre-registered and paid prior to the day of the event. Admission is $5 and registration can be done online.

Watch the video above, as Rescue Ranch manager Leslie Smith tells us more about the eggstravaganza and the ranch’s mission.

You may also like: Checking out ‘Charlotte: Signs of Home’

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.