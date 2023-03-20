Thrifting with a cause at The WareHouse

Thrifting at the WareHouse The WareHouse is a thrift store with a mission to help others

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - From home décor to clothing chances are you can find them at The WareHouse thrift store in Charlotte. It’s part of the nonprofit Camino, a bilingual and multicultural nonprofit that serves the Latino community in Charlotte.

“Our mission is to equip people to live healthy, hopeful, and productive lives, and we accomplish this through our various services; one of those service areas is our thrift store,” Paola Garcia, Manager of Public Relations at Camino said.

You never know what you might find at a thrift store so there are a few tips Garcia has to help you make the most of your thrifting experience.

“You have to be patient and spend time looking through all of the racks because the gems are often hidden and you truly never know what you will find. Try things on: Don’t be afraid to try things on, try it before you buy it,” Garcia said.

