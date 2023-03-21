Award-winning jazz vocalist and composer Danielle Wertz performing at Middle C Jazz

Award-winning jazz vocalist and composer Danielle Wertz performing Tuesday Award-winning jazz vocalist and composer Danielle Wertz is performing Tuesday at Middle C Jazz in Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Jazz vocalist and composer Danielle Wertz is performing Tuesday at Middle C Jazz in Charlotte, NC. Wertz released an album, ‘Other Side’ on March 10 and the Charlotte show is part of a nationwide album release tour.

“I am a composer and arranger in addition to being the singer / bandleader, and as an independent artist I am wearing all of the hats along this tour including booking all of the shows, negotiating fees and contracts with the venues, coordinating instrument rentals, routing the tour, booking hotels and travel …” Wertz said.

Wertz has also gained recognition and awards from several organizations.

“I was the youngest semi-finalist in the 2015 Thelonious Monk International Jazz Vocals Competition (now, the Herbie Hancock Competition) and runner-up in the 2017 Ella Fitzgerald Jazz Vocal Competition,” she said.

Wertz is also one of the 13 Winter 2023 Jazz Road grant recipients, receiving up to $15,000 to tour.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show begins at 7, you can visit the venue’s website here for tickets.

