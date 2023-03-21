Getting the most out of your pet’s vet visits

Getting the most out of your vet visits Dr. Stephanie Wolf, a veterinarian with The Vets helps you with the questions you should be asking your pet's vet.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Pets are part of the family and just like people, they’re going to need to see the doctor, or, in their case the veterinarian. Dr. Stephanie Wolf is a veterinarian with The Vets and she sat down with QC Life to help you make the most out of your vet visits.

The Vets changes the typical model of veterinary care bringing the doctors to you.

“Our best-in-class veterinarians bring their expert care to you, offering at-home visits in a stress-free environment. When pets are more relaxed, it’s easier to give them the exceptional care they deserve,” Wolf said.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.