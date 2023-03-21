Relay for Life Charlotte aims to improve the lives of those with cancer

Relay for Life Charlotte happening on April 1 The American Cancer Society is hosting their annual Relay for Life event in Charlotte at Symphony Park

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Relay for Life Charlotte will be happening April 1 at Symphony Park. This year the theme is Festival of Hope and will have music, entertainment, local artists, food trucks, and lots of family-friendly activities.

Relay For Life is a volunteer-led experience that unites communities across the globe to celebrate survivors, remember loved ones, and raise funds to support ACS’s work in patient support, research, and advocacy.

There are several other relays happening around Charlotte including Lincoln and Gaston Counties, Cleveland County, and Catawba Valley. American Cancer Society’s work has contributed to 3.5 million fewer cancer deaths since 1991.

