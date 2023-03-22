‘Sesame Workshop’ works to take on tough topics Recently, the show introduced a new character named Rosita.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The popular children’s show “Sesame Street” features familiar characters like Elmo, Cookie Monster and Big Bird.

The show continues to handle big problems and with the help of Rosita, they’re talking about healthcare disparities.

Rosita and Kama Einhorn, director of content design for Sesame Workshop’s U.S. Social Impact Group, joined us on QC Morning.

Watch the video above for more information about this new initiative that aims to close the gap in healthcare disparities among young children in underserved localities across the country.

