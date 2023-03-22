'The Young and The Restless' to air 50th anniversary special Thursday The show originally premiered on March 26, 1973.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - After 50 years on air, ‘The Young and The Restless’ is celebrating a milestone anniversary.

The show originally premiered on March 26, 1973, and half a century later, CBS is celebrating its run with a special 50th anniversary episode on Thursday, March 23.

The milestone episode will feature romance, intrigue and suspense as the residents of Genoa City celebrate the town’s bicentennial at a glamorous masquerade ball. It will include visits from fan favorites, and secrets will be revealed, forever changing the lives of those living in the town.

As a preview to the special episode, several cast members stopped by to chat with the QC Life crew.

Viewers can catch ‘The Young and The Restless’ every weekday from 12:30-1:30 p.m. on CBS/WBTV.

