Food bank hosting ‘Empty Bowls’ event to raise money for those battling hunger The Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina is hosting the event in Charlotte on April 21.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina is inviting the community to join its mission to end hunger in our area.

The organization’s Empty Bowls event is happening next month, and will feature potters of all ages and skill levels who will craft handmade ceramic bowls. The empty bowls represent a person without food, and serve as reminders for the cause.

Guests will be able to take a bowl for themselves, which will be packaged with a separate gift.

Attendees will also have an opportunity to enter silent auctions for approximately 200 packages, ranging from things like wellness activities, trips, sports, and food and drink deals.

General admission tickets for the event are $40, while VIP tickets are $65. VIP guests will be able to enter the ballroom early and have first pick of the empty bowls.

The fundraiser will be held on April 21 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Richardson Ballroom inside the Charlotte Convention Center.

Related: Company seeks to help the community through coffee

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.