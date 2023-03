48 Hours dives into the death of Tiffiney Crawford After investigators began looking into her death, Crawford's husband came under scrutiny.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - When Tiffiney Crawford was found dead with a gun in her hand, all signs pointed to suicide.

But when investigators discovered she had been shot twice, Tiffiney’s husband Jason came under scrutiny. David Begnaud has the story and a preview of this week’s “48 Hours.”

