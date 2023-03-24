Afro Vibes and Wine mini-festival happening Saturday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The Afro Vibes & Wine Festival on March 25th in Charlotte, NC will bring together Black-owned businesses in food, wellness, fashion & more.

The event will feature musical performances headlined by former America’s Got Talent contestant Ray Singleton and former American Idol contestant Brandy Hamilton.

JCSU Alum Jeremiah Chapman will announce the donation of a mobile app to Black Business Owners of Charlotte(BBOC) that seeks to connect black business owners and consumers in Charlotte, NC. The event will feature food/wine pairings from sponsor Ebony Wine & Spirits as well as food from , Island Boys Food Truck, Caribena, Queen City Poppin Popcorn, Auntie Pamms Plates and Vegan By Lea.

General Admission is free and proceeds collected during the event will benefit Black Culture Academy Uganda.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.