Theatre program helping high school graduates find success in the industry Theatre Gap Initiative is a nonprofit college-prep program designed to serve high school grads.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Introduced to us by our friends at Charlotte is Creative, Corey Mitchell is an active as a director, actor, speaker and more, who is now helping high school graduates succeed in theater.

Mitchell has worked for Northwest School of the Arts for many years, winning awards and building their amazing new theater, before landing at Theatre Gap Initiative.

As an instructor, his main goal is to prepare students to be successful performers. He has helped many past students find success in performing, writing, and composing at several different levels of tours and productions.

He joined the show to talk more about his work.

