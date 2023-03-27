Alzheimer’s disease in 2023: What you should know QC@3: 3:00 - 3:30 p.m.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Approximately 6.7 million Americans are said to be living with Alzheimer’s dementia, in North Carolina alone the estimate is 180,000 --- a number expected to grow to 210,000 by 2025.

Christine John-Fuller, VP Communications, Alzheimer’s Association – Western Carolina Chapter has the latest statistics about the disease in 2023.

“Deaths due to Alzheimer’s have increased an alarming 145% since 2000. In North Carolina, there were 4,508 deaths, a 161% increase,” according to John-Fuller.

Those living with the disease often need caregivers and the latest data shows, for the first time, these caregivers are also at risk.

“North Carolina caregivers (and those across the country) face significant emotional, physical and health-related challenges as result of caregiving as well,” according to the report.

Fundraising to combat the disease is critical to understanding it and fighting it, and there are urgent needs that are not possible without it.

WBTV’s own Kristen Miranda will once again be the Emcee for the Charlotte Memory Gala and Jamie Boll will be the auctioneer. Saturday, May 20 from 6:00-11:00 pm at the Westin Charlotte.

For more information on the Alzheimer’s Association 2023 Alzheimer’s Disease Facts & Figures report, go to alz.org/facts.

