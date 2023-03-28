Attention book lovers! The Greater Charlotte Book Crawl starts April 1 The ultimate goal is to visit all 15 stores, from Salisbury to Rock Hill, before the book crawl ends on April 29.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - We’ve talked about bar crawls here.

If you’ve never been on one, you hop from bar to bar to grab a drink with friends.

But if drinking isn’t your thing or you’re hoping for a more relaxed day, how about a book crawl?

The Greater Charlotte Book Crawl begins on April 1. Bookstore lovers can pick up a book crawl passport at any of the 15 participating bookstores.

The ultimate goal is to visit all 15 stores, from Salisbury to Rock Hill, before the book crawl ends on April 29.

Halli Gomez, of Park Road Books, stopped by QC Morning for more on the book crawl.

