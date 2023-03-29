JINYA Ramen Bar opening second location in South Park

One Charlotte restaurant is opening a second location in the South Park neighborhood of Charlotte with a woman at its helm.

JINYA Ramen Bar opening second location in South Park One woman is paving her own path in the business world.

By Brad Dickerson

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Women’s History Month is coming to a close, but one Charlotte restaurant is opening a second location in the South Park neighborhood of Charlotte with a woman at its helm.

Now she’s paving her own path in the business world.

Watch the video above, as QC Life’s Cheryl Brayboy stepped into the new JINYA Ramen Bar to get a special sneak peek before it opens to the public.

You may also like: Community Table Bistro getting ready to reopen

Touring the largest JINYA location The new JINYA Ramen Bar is opening in South Park.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.