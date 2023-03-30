CMT Music Awards to be held this Sunday CMT's Cody Alan sat down with the QC Life team ahead of this weekend's awards show.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - CMT is hosting its annual CMT Music Awards this weekend, which has country music fans pumped up.

To tell us more about what we can expect during the awards show (and before it!), CMT’s Cody Alan sat down with QC Life’s Mary King.

Country stars including Blake Shelton, Darius Rucker and Kane Brown are all set to perform.

You can catch the show featuring some of country music’s biggest stars on Sunday at 8 p.m. on CBS/WBTV, with a pre-ceremony red carpet show on CMT before.

