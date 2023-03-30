Endometriosis: What you should know about it Some women's health experts came by to discuss endometriosis and what it is.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Endometriosis is a real health condition facing many women.

The condition affects the outer part of the uterus, and can be extremely painful.

To educate and answer questions regarding endometriosis, Dr. Kevin Stepp, an OB-GYN and endometriosis specialist, came by and talked with the QC Life team.

He was joined by Mandy Gallagher, a nurse and endometriosis patient herself, also helped share information regarding the condition, while also recounting her firsthand experience.

Listen to our full conversation above to learn more.

