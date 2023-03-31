Celebrating National 'Something on a Stick' Day with Korean corndogs Cutting Board CLT stopped by to help make some Korean corndogs to celebrate the wacky holiday.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - We celebrated a bit of a wacky holiday this week, but it made for a good excuse to try some tasty Korean corndogs!

Tuesday marked National ‘Something on a Stick’ Day in the United States, which meant, of course, we had to make something on a stick.

To help us out, Cutting Board CLT stopped by the whip us up some Korean corndogs.

The half-cheese, half-beef hot dog was dipped in batter before being rolled in panko and deep fried and topped with sugar, and as you might have guessed, was delicious.

Watch our segment above to see how you can make the snack yourself.

