Southern Dish offering kid’s cooking classes, shares recipe for taco stuffed shells

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Chef Vershawn Gray of Southern Dish stopped by to talk about kids cooking classes hosted by Southern Dish.

“Southern Dish isn’t a restaurant. We’re actually a Culinary Center. You can take fun, hands-on cooking classes, host a private event in our venue, attend one of our Pop-Up Events like Chef Vee’s upcoming Chef’s Table. We serve a catered lunch menu Monday -Thursday from 11-2. We also serve a catered dinner on Fridays from 5-9 and Brunch on 2nd Sundays,” according to Gray.

Gray says the classes are great for picky eaters and can make mealtime fun.

“You can book online at www.southerndish101.com. However, if you would like to host a private group with your friends, family, coworkers, email ahenderson@vmeals.net,” Gray said.

Ingredients:

Gluten-Free Jumbo Shells

1 Cup Vegan Cheddar Cheese

1lb Ground Chicken

2 cups Baby Spinach

1 Tablespoon Ground Cumin

1 Tablespoon Chili Powder

1 Tablespoon Smoked Paprika

1 Tablespoon Oregano

1 teaspoon Granulated Garlic

1 Teaspoon Onion Powder/Granulated Onion

2 to 3 cups of salsa

2 to 3 tablespoons of EVO

Salt & Pepper to taste

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees Cook pasta shells according to directions on the box and drain. Add the EVO to the pot and add the ground chicken and cook until 165 degrees Drain the fat Add the seasonings to the chicken and the Spinach Stir in 1.5 cups of salsa .5 cup of vegan cheddar cheese In a greased pan scoop the taco mixture into the shells and layer them in the pan. Top the taco shells off with the remaining taco mixture, salsa, and cheese. Bake in a covered dish for 15 minutes.

