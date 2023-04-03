Crafting spring bunnies ahead of the Easter holiday Sunday marked the start of Holy Week for Christians around the world.

In just a few days, 79% of Americans will celebrate Easter.

A common Easter tradition is a visit from the Easter Bunny. The origins of the magical rabbit are unclear but rabbits are known to be a symbol of new life.

To get us into the holiday fun, we did some Easter Bunny crafts. Here’s everything you need to do it at home!

Materials List:

Construction paper

Glue stick

Sharpies

Round stencil

Instructions:

Cut strips of paper longwise about an inch thick (You can use a ruler to trace)

Glue the two strips together at the corners

Alternate folding strips over one another. It should create a paper spring (If you have extra paper at the end of the spring, cut it off with scissors)

Trace the bunny face with a circle stencil (Or use the top of a k-cup)

Cut ear and paw shapes

Glue a set of paws to each end of the paper spring

Glue on bunny head

Glue on ears

Add a bunny face and color in the ears.

