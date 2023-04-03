Crafting spring bunnies ahead of the Easter holiday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Sunday marked the start of Holy Week for Christians around the world.
In just a few days, 79% of Americans will celebrate Easter.
A common Easter tradition is a visit from the Easter Bunny. The origins of the magical rabbit are unclear but rabbits are known to be a symbol of new life.
To get us into the holiday fun, we did some Easter Bunny crafts. Here’s everything you need to do it at home!
Materials List:
- Construction paper
- Glue stick
- Sharpies
- Round stencil
Instructions:
- Cut strips of paper longwise about an inch thick (You can use a ruler to trace)
- Glue the two strips together at the corners
- Alternate folding strips over one another. It should create a paper spring (If you have extra paper at the end of the spring, cut it off with scissors)
- Trace the bunny face with a circle stencil (Or use the top of a k-cup)
- Cut ear and paw shapes
- Glue a set of paws to each end of the paper spring
- Glue on bunny head
- Glue on ears
- Add a bunny face and color in the ears.
