Crafting spring bunnies ahead of the Easter holiday

In just a few days, 79% of Americans will celebrate Easter.

Crafting spring bunnies ahead of the Easter holiday Sunday marked the start of Holy Week for Christians around the world.

By Brad Dickerson

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Sunday marked the start of Holy Week for Christians around the world.

In just a few days, 79% of Americans will celebrate Easter.

A common Easter tradition is a visit from the Easter Bunny. The origins of the magical rabbit are unclear but rabbits are known to be a symbol of new life.

To get us into the holiday fun, we did some Easter Bunny crafts. Here’s everything you need to do it at home!

Materials List:

  • Construction paper
  • Glue stick
  • Sharpies
  • Round stencil

Instructions:

  • Cut strips of paper longwise about an inch thick (You can use a ruler to trace)
  • Glue the two strips together at the corners
  • Alternate folding strips over one another. It should create a paper spring (If you have extra paper at the end of the spring, cut it off with scissors)
  • Trace the bunny face with a circle stencil (Or use the top of a k-cup)
  • Cut ear and paw shapes
  • Glue a set of paws to each end of the paper spring
  • Glue on bunny head
  • Glue on ears
  • Add a bunny face and color in the ears.

You may also like: Full moon paddles on the Catawba River

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

QC Morning