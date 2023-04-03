KinderMourn holding Hope Floats Duck Race Losing a loved one is never easy and the folks at KinderMourn know that which is why they offer services to provide hope and support for bereaved parents and g

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Losing a loved one is never easy and the folks at KinderMourn know that which is why they offer services to provide hope and support for bereaved parents and grieving children and teens.

Each year the organization holds a duck race to raise money for their cause. This year’s 19th Annual Hope Floats Duck Race on Sunday, April 30, from 2:00-5:30 p.m. at the Whitewater Center located at 5000 Whitewater Center Parkway in Charlotte.

“Every adopted rubber duck allows KinderMourn to continue its mission of providing a sanctuary and a safe haven to bereaved parents and grieving children and teens who have suffered an unthinkable loss,” according to Katy Ryan, Executive Director of the organization.

The event is a fun time for a serious cause and it’s the third-largest duck race in the country.

“Over the past 19 years, the race has raised more than $2.5 million. People can adopt one lucky duck or an entire raft, start a team or join an existing team. Duck packages range from $30 to $500, depending on the size of the flock,” according to Ryan.

To adopt ducks or join a team, visit https://www.duckrace.com/charlotte

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.