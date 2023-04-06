6-course ‘Easter Brunch on The Block’ comes to Camp North End We’re talking multiple courses and featuring well-known chefs from around the QC.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - There’s an extravagant brunch to mark the holiday weekend.

We're talking multiple courses and featuring well-known chefs from around the QC.

The six-course dining experience - the second in the recently launched Kings & Queens series - will take place at Camp North End on April 9. It’s hosted by Chef Greg Collier and the team at Leah & Louise.

It’s called “Brunch on The Block” and will begin with a champagne cocktail, followed by bread service, a cold appetizer, a hot appetizer, fish, meat and dessert.

Tickets are $115 per person.

Chef Greg of BayHaven Restaurant Group joined us in the QC Kitchen to make a lamb omelet and tell us more about this cool Easter brunch.

What good fortune for us! Chef Greg Collier in the QC Kitchen making a lamb omelette and telling us about the coolest Easter Brunch in town at @campnorthend at noon on Sunday - “Easter Brunch on the Block”! pic.twitter.com/UHwNBd5e0v — QC Life (@QClifeWBTV) April 6, 2023

