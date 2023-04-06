Book takes a funny look inside minor league baseball It’s a memoir about author Ryan McGee’s summer as an intern for the minor league Asheville Tourists in 1994.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - A North Carolina native and long-time Charlotte resident is taking readers inside the often funny world of minor league baseball.

Author Ryan McGee’s new book, “Welcome to the Circus of Baseball: The Perfect Sumer at the Perfect Ballpark at the Perfect Time,” was just released.

It’s a memoir about McGee’s summer as an intern for the minor league Asheville Tourists in 1994.

“Yes, it’s about one summer and one person, but it’s really about the cast of crazy characters that are found at every minor league ballpark, from the Hickory Crawdads and Kannapolis Cannon Ballers to the Toledo Mud Hens and Amarillo to Rancho-Cucamonga Quakes,” McGee says.

A book signing is happening Thursday night, April 6, at Malaprop Book in Asheville. McGee will also be throwing out the first pitch for the Asheville Tourists’ season opener

