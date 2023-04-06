Charlotte Regional Farmer’s Market to host Earth Day event this month The market’s ‘Make Everyday Earth Day’ event is happening on April 23.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Spring is in full bloom, which means local farmer’s markets are gearing up for another busy season.

Amie Newsome, manager of the Charlotte Regional Farmer’s Market, joined the show to discuss an Earth Day event happening later this month, as well as to help you prepare for the Easter meal this weekend.

The market’s aforementioned event, ‘Make Everyday Earth Day,’ will take place on Sunday, April 23, and will feature a live bee display, as well as games and activities for kids.

To learn more about the event, as well as the market in general, be sure to listen to our conversation above.

