Patron travels from Australia for 2023 Masters Tournament The first round of the 87th Masters Tournament in Augusta is officially set to tee off on Thursday.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The first round of the 87th Masters Tournament in Augusta is officially set to tee off on Thursday.

Our WBTV Sports team is on-site bringing you all the action from the biggest event in golf.

Watch the video above, as WBTV’s Cam Gaskins had more on how far some fans are willing to travel to witness the beauty of Augusta National Golf Course.

You may also like: ‘I’ve got all the ingredients’: Rory McIlroy eyes first green jacket, career grand slam at 87th Masters

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.