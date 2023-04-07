Hungry for sushi? Have it made in the comfort of your home! Private chef Ben Chong was in the QC Kitchen to show us the custom sushi rolls he can make for you in the comfort of your home.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - We can get our food delivered, our clothing shipped directly to our door and laundry cleaned directly handed back to us.

The ability to stay at home and have things brought to us is a luxury, but there’s one more thing you might not have thought of - sushi making.

