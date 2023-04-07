Stargazing with Southern Star 2023 at Wild Acres Retreat

Learning about the Southern Star 2023 Convention Southern Star 2023 is a four-day event where you can learn from speakers from universities and NASA.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - You don’t need to have a degree in astronomy to enjoy stargazing and Ken Steiner, Outreach Coordinator for Charlotte Amateur Astronomers Club is talking about an event that’s been running for more than three decades.

Southern Star 2023 is a four-day event where you can learn from keynote speakers from universities and NASA.

“The 34th annual Southern Star will be held April 27-30 at Wild Acres Retreat near Spruce Pine, NC. Confirmed speakers this year include Mike Menzel from NASA, speaking about the James Webb Space Telescope, and Dr. Brad Barlow from High Point University,” according to the organization’s website.

