Anne Springs Close Greenway’s Earth Day celebrations

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Anne Springs Close Greenway’s Earth Day Celebration, happening April 21 through April 23.

“Earth Day is the Greenway’s favorite day of the year, so we celebrate it all weekend long with multiple events. Sara Lee, Operations Assistant Director said.

There are plenty of things to do and to get started, all you need is $5 for parking.

“For only a $5 parking fee, come access the Greenway and many of its favorite recreational programs for free. We will have lead-line horseback rides for kids, yoga, kayak rentals, live music, a Recycled Art Contest, guided hikes and more. Some programs require advanced registration and/or payment, such as our Youth and Adult Bass Tournament, group campout, and special Greenway Speaker Series, featuring Laz Lake,” Lee said.

You can get all the details online or on the ASC Greenway’s Facebook.

