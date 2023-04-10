Learning more about taking care of your kid’s hair with parent/child classes

Learning more about your kid's hair From the basics of shampooing and conditioning to drying and detangling, there’s more to hair care than ‘lather, rinse, repeat.’

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Laura Gant Eslick, owner and stylist of Halcyon Salon in Uptown Shelby is talking about hair care and on March 30, Halcyon will offer parent and child hair classes.

“Most of these tips and tricks for the class were targeted to kids, but these ideas can be applied to a person of any age,” Eslick said.

From the basics of shampooing and conditioning to drying and detangling, there’s more to hair care than ‘lather, rinse, repeat.’

“Instead of rubbing with a towel to dry the hair, squeeze the water out. Detangle from the bottom up. A lot of times, we let kids go to bed with their hair wet. For some children, this can be fine, but if your child has particularly thick hair, it can cause bacteria to grow on their scalp, resulting in itchiness, and even possibly bacterial or fungal skin infections,” she says.

You can learn more online or on the salon’s Facebook page.

