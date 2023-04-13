CMPD’s ‘Officer Good Boi’ bracket winner revealed

K-9 Officer Otto took home the first-place title this year and received some treats for his efforts.

CMPD’s ‘Officer Good Boi’ bracket winner revealed K-9 Officer Otto took home the first-place title this year and received some treats for his efforts.

By WBTV Web Staff

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The results are in and there’s an official winner of the ‘Officer Good Boi’ bracket challenge put on by CMPD.

K-9 Officer ‘Otto’ took home the first-place title this year and received some treats for his efforts including a gift basket, cake and a trophy.

Officer Otto is officially retired now, so his win serves as good cause for a retirement celebration as well.

CMPD announced the bracket challenge last month.

“We’re putting our 14 K-9s to the test,” the department said in March. “They’re all good boi’s but we want to know who the goodest boi is.”

The competition is certainly fun, but CMPD wants to use the contest as an opportunity to educate the community on the services the K-9s and their handlers provide.

Related: CMPD holding ‘Officer Good Boi’ K-9 bracket challenge

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

QC@3
WBTV Web Staff

WBTV Web Staff

WBTV's digital team collaborated on the creation and updating of this story.