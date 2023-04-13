CMPD’s ‘Officer Good Boi’ bracket winner revealed K-9 Officer Otto took home the first-place title this year and received some treats for his efforts.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The results are in and there’s an official winner of the ‘Officer Good Boi’ bracket challenge put on by CMPD.

K-9 Officer ‘Otto’ took home the first-place title this year and received some treats for his efforts including a gift basket, cake and a trophy.

Here he is, Otto, #CMPD's inaugural 2023 #OfficerGoodBoi! Congratulations to Otto & his handler Officer Maas! Stay tuned - a trophy presentation is on the way. 😉 pic.twitter.com/gli9puSQ6f — CMPD News (@CMPD) April 5, 2023

Officer Otto is officially retired now, so his win serves as good cause for a retirement celebration as well.

CMPD announced the bracket challenge last month.

“We’re putting our 14 K-9s to the test,” the department said in March. “They’re all good boi’s but we want to know who the goodest boi is.”

The competition is certainly fun, but CMPD wants to use the contest as an opportunity to educate the community on the services the K-9s and their handlers provide.

