Get fit with Salata Salad Kitchen bootcamp

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Salata Salad Kitchen Kitchen at Rea Farms is kicking off their free fitness class, ‘Sweat with Salata Bootcamp,’ with Charlotte wellness influencer Emily Breeze and NFL legend Randy Moss later this month.

“This event is open to everyone; whether you’re a seasoned fitness buff or just starting out, you’ll find a welcoming and supportive environment,” Breeze said. “The bootcamp instructors will lead you through a fun and high-energy workout that is suitable for all. You’ll get a great sweat in, meet some new friends, and have a blast!”

The bootcamp will be held every Wednesday through the fall of 2023 at Rea Park, located behind the restaurant, and will feature free workout classes led by different fitness leaders in the community each week.

The first, with Breeze and Moss, is happening on April 19 at 6 p.m.

