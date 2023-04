One-act comedy play ‘Sister Mary Ignatius’ opening at CATCh Charlotte’s award-winning improv group is changing things up with a new scripted production.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Charlotte’s award-winning improv group is changing things up with a new scripted production.

Later this month you can check out a dark comedy, “Sister Mary Ignatius,” at CATCh. It opens on April 21.

Watch the video above, as Kevin Shimko, co-owner and artistic director of CATCh, and actor Joanna Gerdy talk more about this one-act comedy play.

