‘Seeing Stars’ exhibit opens at Harvey B. Gantt Center

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - It was opening weekend this past weekend for a new exhibition at the Harvey B. Gantt Center for African American Arts and Culture.

It’s called “Seeing Stars: Works from the Fischer Shull Collection.” It includes paintings, sculptures and mixed media works by 22 talented artists.

The curator traveled all the way from Japan for the opening.

Watch the video above to find out more about the collection, which is available through Sept. 24.

