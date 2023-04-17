You v.s. yourself: Youth Sports Camps

You versus yourself: Youth Sports Camps You Versus Yourself is a private mobility and functional training facility with public offerings and classes with two locations in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - You Versus Yourself is a private mobility and functional training facility with public offerings and classes with two locations in Charlotte --- Camp North End and the Visual and Performing Arts Center.

“Every Saturday at 10:30a, we offer Youth Sports Training classes at our Camp North End location for one hour. We focus on meeting each athlete where they are through foundational movement patterns and coaching concepts. Our training includes agility, speed development, mobility, movement, strength training and more,” Curtis Walls, owner and head trainer said.

Classes include boot camps, urban cardio dance, sound baths, upbeat cardio, prenatal and baby & me yoga and as an added bonus YVY offers nutrition coaching and massages. Parents must pre-register their youth at yvyclt.com. Classes are $10.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.