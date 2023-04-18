Crown Town Throwdown cornhole tournament returns April 22 You might play it at a backyard party or at a local brewery.

Cornhole boards are a fun staple for any outdoor get-together or tailgate. Now the family-friendly game is getting more competitive and you can get on the fun.

For the seventh year, the Crown Town Throwdown cornhole tournament is returning later this month, happening April 22 at Lenny Boy Brewing.

We were joined by Lori Gougeon, president and CEO of InReach, and Mallen Bruggeman, InReach board member and Crown Town Cornhole tournament event chair, to talk about this year’s event.

