Queen City Winter Classic outdoor hockey game coming to Truist Field

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte Checkers are hosting an outdoor hockey game at Truist Field in January, making it the first time the Checkers will play an outdoor game.

“The Queen City Winter Classic, presented by Pepsi, will be played against the Rochester Americans and will take place on Saturday, Jan. 13, at 7 p.m.” according to a Checkers press release.

“Truist Field is the perfect venue for us to host this event, and our entire organization is looking forward to this historic occasion,” Checkers Chief Operating Officer Tera Black said.

Outdoor hockey games aren’t common with indoor arenas serving as the hub for most games. But they are something that teams look forward to Dan Rajkowski, Charlotte Knights Chief Operating Officer said.

“Every hockey team hopes to be part of an outdoor game at some point, and being able to host this historic event in Charlotte at a great venue like Truist Field is something we’re very excited about,” he said.

Truist field is the home of the AAA baseball team the Charlotte Knights, a Chicago White Sox affiliate.

“Tickets for the Queen City Winter Classic will go on sale at a date to be determined. Season Ticket Holders for both the Checkers and the Knights will have priority access and will receive information from their clubs as soon as it is available. Members of the general public can sign up now to receive information alerts by visiting either charlottecheckers.com or charlotteknights.com,” according to the release.

