Tuck Fest returns for its 10th year at the Whitewater Center

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - It’s the largest outdoor sports festival in the country and it’s happening this weekend.

For the 10th year, the U.S. National Whitewater Center is hosting Tuck Fest, which runs from April 21 through April 23.

Named in honor of the Tuckaseegee Ford and Trail, the goal of the festival is to celebrate the outdoors and give people a chance to try as many competitions and activities as possible.

Think of things like mountain biking, rafting and yoga.

Watch the video above, as Jesse Hyde, brand director at the Whitewater Center, tells us more about this year’s Tuck Fest.

