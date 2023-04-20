Doc the Magician shows off his magic tricks The renowned performer will be in Indian Land and Gastonia in the coming weeks.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - A traveling magician is making a couple stops in the Charlotte area in the coming weeks.

Doc the Magician, who has performed all over the country, will be in Indian Land in May, and in Gastonia in June.

He has hosted shows in magic theaters including Mystique Dining and the Magic Castel, and also does private shows that wow guests wherever he goes.

Ahead of his local performances, Doc came by the QC Life studio to show off a couple of his tricks.

Be sure to watch the segment above to see how they went, as well as to learn more about the renowned magician.

